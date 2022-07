At one point, it was a common gripe amongst local musicians that Milwaukee’s hip hop scene was too divided to succeed. While the era of social media and streaming has helped bridge many gaps, the competitive nature of the genre left divisions in Milwaukee that felt as petty as Juneau and Kilbourn building streets that intentionally never lined up. A few projects have made efforts to unite the city’s emcees of all backgrounds, but Run Along Forever’s recent 20-track, 30-artist compilation feels exceptionally special.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO