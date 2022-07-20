ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Norway’s Espen Jorstad to be the first World Series of Poker champion named in Las Vegas

By KTNV Staff
KTNV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Norway’s Espen Jorstad has taken home the custom 2022 World Series of Poker Main Event bracelet from Jostens and $10 million in winnings on July 16, 2022. Designed by Jostens,...

