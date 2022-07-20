Norway’s Espen Jorstad to be the first World Series of Poker champion named in Las Vegas

If you’re hungry for fun as well as for food, Hamburger Mary’s is serving up meals with a side of sass. You’ll love the fabulous drag queens almost as much as the fabulous half-pound burgers, yummy wings and cupcakes. Book a weekend brunch reservation, which includes tons of brunch items, bottomless mimosas and an all-star cast of drag entertainers on Saturday—and The Gospel Brunch Sunday is hilarious! Or check out Stars-n-Stilettos on Friday nights, where dinner is served with a side of drag queens dressed and performing as some of your favorite celebrities.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO