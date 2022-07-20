EMBED <> More Videos Tractor-trailer carrying Halloween candy catches fire on I-78 in Northampton County

The incident closed a portion of the highway for more than six hours

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer fire led to a commute you could call scary in the Lehigh Valley Wednesday morning.

A big rig, carrying Halloween candy, went up in flames on Interstate 78 in Northampton County.

The incident, which happened just before 4 a.m., closed a portion of the highway for more than six hours.

Nobody was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation.