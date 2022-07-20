ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, MT

Bridge damage forces section of Yellowstone River to be closed near Livingston

By MTN News
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
LIVINGSTON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed part of the Yellowstone River on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

According to a press release, due to an imminent safety concern, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is closing the Yellowstone River from the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site (FAS) to Sheep Mountain FAS, which is about an 8-mile stretch of the river and includes the Highway 89 Bridge FAS.

Mayor’s Landing FAS will remain open for take-out access for river users, and Sheep Mountain will remain open for launching.

FWP is working closely with the Montana Department of Transportation, which reports the railway bridge near U.S. Highway 89 that crosses the Yellowstone River east of Livingston is dangerously close to falling into the water.

The closure will remain in effect until the safety issues are resolved. For all restrictions and closures, look at the FWP website.

