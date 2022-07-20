ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden's visit to Tampa and Orlando on Monday canceled, report says

By Tim Kephart
ABC Action News WFTS
 6 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. — President Biden was supposed to be making a stop in Tampa and another in Orlando on Monday. However, his positive test for COVID-19 has prompted the White House to cancel events for several days including his Florida trip.

According to a White House pool reporter, "the president has tested positive for COVID and all travel has been cancelled for at least the next five days." The White House hasn't put out an official plan for the next few days.

In Orlando, the President was to attend and give remarks at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) Annual Conference. In Tampa, the President was going to deliver remarks at a DNC rally.

Florida Democrats held events in Tampa last weekend, but several key people, including Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker were diagnosed with COVID after attending the event.

Biden and Florida Democrats are looking to regain support in a state that has become a safe Republican state in many elections. Republicans dominate the state legislature, hold the governor's office, and have not hesitated to override local government moves on critical issues.

