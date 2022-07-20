ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matlacha, FL

Milky water from bacterial decomposition impacting Matlacha Pass

By Andrew Shipley
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oF4wJ_0gmlQ3ZW00

MATLACHA, Fla. — Fox 4 first told you about a fish kill near Matlacha about a month ago. That fish kill was linked to low oxygenated water from bacterial decomposition of dying macroalgae.

Fox 4 received these new image taken yesterday from the Calusa Waterkeepers of Matlacha Pass State Aquatic Preserve. You can see the milky water, a byproduct of bacterial decomposition.

This can lead to additional oxygen depletion and mortality of aquatic fish and shellfish.

NOAA told Fox 4 last month that heavy freshwater runoff and above normal water temperatures can worsen this issue.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Daily South

Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its scenic coastal cities and barrier islands are some of Southerners favorite places to get away for a beach vacation, whether they're interested in deep sea fishing, shell hunting, or spending a long day relaxing in the sand. From sunny Fort Myers and Naples to remote Sanibel and Captiva, visitors have plenty to choose from when deciding on a destination. For nature lovers, Bonita Springs, located almost perfectly between Fort Myers and Naples, is a dream. Home to several state parks and natural preserves, not only does Bonita Springs offer beautiful beaches to explore but it also features mystical marshlands, forests, and rivers. Here are our favorite ways to explore Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

11-foot alligator removed from under Jeep at Rotonda West home

An alligator measuring more than 11 feet was found under a jeep late early Tuesday morning in Charlotte County. FWC workers removed the gator from a Rotonda West home in Charlotte County. An alligator measuring 11 feet, 2 inches with an attitude that didn’t like being moved. A homeowner in...
ROTONDA WEST, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Matlacha, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Deparment of Health lifts advisory for Bonita Beach Park

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County is removing its advisory about high bacteria levels at Bonita Beach Park. According to a press release, tests conducted on Thursday for Enterococcus bacteria showed levels under beach action level. To learn why the advisory was put...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

In this Gulfshore Business report, while Florida is best known for growing oranges and strawberries, farming’s future may be in Cape Coral. Mercola Market is in Cape Coral off Pine Island Road, and Gulfshore Business got a crash course in biodynamic farming. Chief Business Officer, Ryan Boland, explained how...
CAPE CORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decomposition#Milky#Water Temperatures#Fish Kill#Noaa
FOX 4 WFTX

Collier man arrested for keeping wild pets at his home

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old Collier County man is arrested after authorities discovered he was violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by keeping exotic animals as pets. On July 22, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to a call from Collier EMS and the Collier County Sheriff's...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of keeping wild animals as pets

A Collier County man was arrested after authorities said he was keeping exotic animals as pets in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conservation-animals, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An FWC...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
FOX 4 WFTX

Diver drowns at Naples golf course pond

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff's Office at the scene of a death investigation at the 1800th block of Crestview Way lake in Naples. CCSO says the call came in around 1:03 PM Friday. According to CCSO, the person who died was diving into the lake and did not...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Free parking, pool admission for Lee County at end of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — To celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month, Lee County Parks and Recreation is offering free pool admission and free parking on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The parks offering free swimming or parking include:. -Lakes Park. -Manatee Park. -Hickey Creek Mitigation...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Pickup truck crashes into Cape Coral home

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Investigators in Cape Coral are trying to determine what caused a pickup truck to crash into a home. The crash happened Thursday evening at a home near the intersection of Kismet Pkwy. and Juanita Pl. The driver was the only one inside the pickup and...
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Conservancy of Southwest Florida celebrates 40 years of sea turtle research

NAPLES, Fla. — Over the past 40 years, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida has documented thousands of nests and hundreds of thousands of hatchlings. According to a press release, the program was first established to protect nests from predators - including raccoons, ghost crabs, armadillos and opossums on Keewaydin Island. Since only one in 1,000 sea turtles survives to adulthood, it’s an important effort to protect the threatened species.
NAPLES, FL
L. Cane

The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming From

Florida has arguably always been a top destination for those looking to relocate. Its warm weather and lack of state tax are attractive to many home buyers. However, in recent months, rising housing costs and inflation have arguably made Florida less cost-effective than it once was. So it would be normal to wonder if Florida was still a popular destination. It appears that the answer is yes. Recent data shows that for some cities, people are still coming to Florida in high numbers. In fact, people are moving to one Florida city more than anywhere else in the nation.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy