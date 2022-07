Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco was the victim of a significant robbery while on a rehab assignment last month, according to law enforcement documents. Franco, the Rays’ standout young shortstop, had over $650,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his Rolls Royce SUV in Jacksonville last month, according to Paula Lavigne and Jeff Passan of ESPN. The alleged serial thief grabbed a safe he found in the vehicle containing seven pieces of jewelry, some of which he later sold. He was arrested on July 4 and was wanted for three other break-ins in the area.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO