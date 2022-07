Did you know that Downtown Boise has a corner of 6th St. and 6th St.? Or that Capitol Blvd. intersects with Broadway Ave.?. But Google Maps will tell you these things are true. The widespread and popular mapping provider is seeing a large number of incorrect and inaccurate street labels in Ada Co. right now. Fifth St. is now apparently Fairview Ave., Idaho St. is now 6th St., Cole Rd. is now Hollilynn Dr., Orchard St. continues on along Gowen Rd. and more.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO