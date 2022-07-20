ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

Aurora police find copious amount of drugs during traffic stop

By Elizabeth Matthews
fox32chicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Ill. - Police found more than $18,000 in cash and more than 300 pills during a traffic stop in west suburban Aurora Tuesday night. "They have a bunch of Alprazolam (Xanax) and oxycodone in – with other people’s names on,...

www.fox32chicago.com

walls102.com

One person at large in Dekalb drug bust

DEKALB – Two people are in custody, and one person is at large after police conducted a search warrant and discovered illegal firearms and various drugs in Dekalb. According to the Dekalb Police Department, on July 14th, authorities executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Kimberly Drive in Dekalb. During the search warrant, police say they discovered over 10 pounds of purported cannabis, 84 pills of alleged ecstasy, four illegal firearms, $130,000, and 2.5 pints of purported promethazine. 33-year-old Sammi I. Oliver the third of Dekalb and 28-year-old Raynard I. Adams of Chicago was taken into custody. According to authorities, 39-year-old Shannon Atkins is at large. A $500,000 search warrant has been issued.
DEKALB, IL
102.5 The Bone

Illinois police fatally shoot man who allegedly stabbed dog

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — Police in a suburban Chicago city said one of their officers fatally shot a man whom they said stabbed a dog to death and stabbed another man. According to the Bolingbrook Police Department, officers were called to an area of Bolingbrook at about 3:20 p.m. EDT on Friday after receiving a report that a man had fatally stabbed a dog, WGN-TV reported.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

'Multiple victims' shot at Rockford park: police

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Multiple victims were wounded in a shooting in Rockford early Saturday. The shooting occurred at Sinnissippi Park located at 1401 N. 2nd Street in Rockford. It is unknown what time the shooting occurred, but police announced the shooting on Twitter around 6:15 a.m. Police are asking residents...
ROCKFORD, IL
#Drugs#Oxycodone#Ill Police
wlip.com

Shootings in Waukegan Kill One, Injure Four

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

8 shot, 1 fatally, in three shootings overnight in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Police, firefighters and hospital personnel in Lake County were busy overnight after eight people were shot, one fatally, in three major shootings in Waukegan and North Chicago. The gun violence started Wednesday night around 8 p.m. when two men were shot while sitting in a car...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Authorities ID gunman shot, killed by off-duty officer at South Holland, IL family gathering

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- Authorities released the name Thursday of a gunman who was fatally shot last weekend by an off-duty Palos Hills officer at a park in South Holland. Jeffrey Eugene Mason, 34, of Chicago, was shot and killed by the officer on July 16 when he began firing a gun at Maicach Park in the south suburb during a family gathering, according to South Holland police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Mendota Burglar Arrested For Second Time In A Week

Here's another reminder to always lock up your vehicle. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Bugiyne of Mendota was arrested this morning for burglary from a vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Officers in Mendota say they got him minutes after he reportedly broke into someone's vehicle near 11th Street and 6th Avenue. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
MENDOTA, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 wounded, 1 critically, in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - Two people were shot, one critically, in South Shore Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of South Colfax. At about 3:14 p.m., a 36-year-old man and a 65-year-old man were on the street corner when an unknown offender across the street produced a firearm and fired shots at the victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

