Aurora police find copious amount of drugs during traffic stop

(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO