Bucks County, PA

Video Of Sesame Place Character Snubbing Young Black Girls Sparks Outrage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA viral video showing two Black girls seemingly being snubbed by a Sesame Place performer has sparked outrage among parents, celebrities, and more. The video has gotten over 750,000 views since it was first posted and has led the Pennsylvania theme park to issue multiple statements. So what happened at Sesame...

Daily Mail

Mother who claims her daughter was 'ignored' by Sesame Street's Rosita because they are black is an 'anti-racism trainer' and friends with AOC: Threatens to sue as theme park bows to woke mob and vows to introduce racial bias training

A mom who claims her black child was 'ignored' by a costumed character at Sesame Place amusement park is a self-proclaimed 'anti-racism trainer' who is friends with left-leaning politicians such as AOC and Elizabeth Warren. The fuming mother, identified as Philadelphia social activist Leslie Mac, has since retained an attorney...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benjamin Crump
The Independent

Voices: Don’t be surprised by Derek Chauvin’s insulting message to George Floyd’s children

George Floyd changed America. The very fabric of American society was altered in nine minutes and 29 seconds, by the protests that followed, and by the division it caused between those who believe that Black lives matter and those who believe “blue” lives do instead. Floyd never meant to be a martyr, but unfortunately, he became one.Some feel as if Floyd and his family received justice when Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 years for the murder of Floyd — after all, when cops commit acts of violence against people of color, they’re hardly ever held accountable. Take a look...
SOCIETY
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
BIN: Black Information Network

Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged

The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Essence

Actor Clifton Powell Speaks On His Son Dating Sasha Obama And The Advice He Gives Him To Treat Her Right

The Jr. Clifton and Sasha have been dating for over a year now. His dad says he tells his son often, "Treat Sasha like you would want somebody to treat your daughter." Sasha Obama has a boyfriend and it’s actor Clifton Powell’s son, 25-year-old Clifton Powell Jr. The senior Powell is now opening up about his son’s high-profile relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

Mom plans legal action after 7-year-old girl punished by school for BLM poster that said 'any life'

A 7-year-old was punished by her school for including the phrase "any life" on a Black Lives Matter drawing she made, and her mother is now looking to take legal action. Chelsea Boyle said her White daughter was confused about why she got in trouble for a picture depicting her diverse group of friends at Viejo Elementary School in Orange County, California. The picture included the Black Lives Matter slogan, with the phrase "any life" underneath, along with figures of different colors to represent their various races.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

'Terminate that Muppet': Attorney for two black girls 'ignored' by 'racist' Sesame Street's Rosita says 'this is not about money' as he demands Philly theme park pays their mental health bills: Says 30 others want to sue

The attorney representing the family of two young girls he claims were ignored by a Sesame Place actor dressed as Rosita is calling for the performer to be fired. B'Ivory Lamarr, the family's attorney on Wednesday rejected the firm's explanation that the costume prevented the actor from seeing the two girls, calling it 'bogus.'
ENTERTAINMENT
