Fayette County, WV

Child airlifted from scene of vehicle accident on Rt 19

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 3 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile was transported Wednesday morning by AirEvac from the scene of a Route 19 vehicle accident which remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

According to reports from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, first responders received notification of a two-car motor vehicle accident in Fayette County, at the intersection of US Rt 19 and WV Rt 612, at approximately 9:00am Wednesday morning.

Oak Hill Fire Department, Fayetteville Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, and AirEvac were among the entities who assisted on the scene, at which one vehicle could be seen to have rolled over.

Several non-life threatening injuries were sustained in the incident, including those of the aforementioned juvenile who was transported to CAMC by AirEvac to receive medical care.

The accident resulted in the temporary closure of a Rt 19 southbound lane, but the lane is indicated to have since been reopened.

Those with any information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590.

