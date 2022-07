This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Enrique Barrientos pulled weeds in his garden for about 10 minutes before the energy left his body. The 69-year-old Katy resident loves yardwork. It helps him decompress after long days in front of his computer. But on this hot afternoon in early May, the combination of sweltering temperatures and newly prescribed blood pressure medication left him feeling depleted.

2 DAYS AGO