Seth Curry is one of the best shooters in the NBA today. He is widely regarded as a difference-making role player who could put an almost-championship team over the top. Unfortunately, he just so happens to be the little brother of the greatest shooter in league history: Stephen Curry. While Seth has a better career three-point percentage by 1.1 percent (43.9 vs 42.8), nobody actually recognizes him as the top shooter in his family.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO