Yup, that happened. Unbelievable… in a kayak!? Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV News says Canadian man Braeden Rouse was fishing the Fraser River in British Columbia when he caught this while out on a fishing trip […] The post Kayak Fisherman Gets Dragged Up & Down The River Before Landing A 350-Pound Sturgeon first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

38 MINUTES AGO