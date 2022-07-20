Some in Cape Coral are glad the yacht club improvements have been delayed

Rooms to Go plans to consolidate its two Naples furniture stores under one roof when it builds its new larger showroom within the next year in the city’s Park Shore area. The existing Rooms To Go and Rooms To Go Patio stores, both on U.S. 41 in the city of Naples, will be relocated to a new showroom at 4067 Ninth St. N., which also is within city limits about a half-mile north of the current main store but on the other side of U.S. 41. The new location will be built on the large vacant lot between two hotels, Inn of Naples and Marriott’s Residence Inn. Its new showroom is tentatively targeted to open in late 2023.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO