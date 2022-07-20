ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Some in Cape Coral are glad the yacht club improvements have been delayed

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction is on hold at the Cape Coral Yacht Club, so people are still enjoying it this summer. The yacht club was supposed to close in April to allow the improvements to begin, but the project has stalled without permits. Some people in Cape Coral are happy with the...

gulfshorebusiness.com

Bubble curtains soon to be installed in Cape Coral

Cape Coral received its Department of Environmental Protection permit to install bubble curtains. The city is now waiting for the contractor’s availability to begin installation of 10 bubble curtains, anticipated within the next 30 days, with each installation taking two days to complete. Once work begins, it is expected to be completed within one month. Bubble curtains are intended to improve water quality and reduce algae blooms.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral adds road widening to existing project

Cape Coral City Council members approved the construction engineering and inspection services for the SUN Trail Project to add the Chiquita Boulevard North Road Widening project for a not-to-exceed cost of $166,188. The approval authorizes the city manager or his designee to execute the contract amendment and change and purchase orders.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral land use change for proposed age restricted community

Cape Coral City Council members approved the change of land use from commercial/professional to multifamily for a 10.8-acre portion of a tract at 3100 Del Prado Blvd. N. For the past 18 years, there’s been no market support for commercial in the location, according to Ron Inge, a representative for the applicant, Coral Lakes SWFL LLC. The site is intended to be an age-restricted, over-age 55 rental community called Sage.
CAPE CORAL, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Free parking, pool admission for Lee County at end of July

FORT MYERS, Fla. — To celebrate July as National Park and Recreation Month, Lee County Parks and Recreation is offering free pool admission and free parking on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31. The parks offering free swimming or parking include:. -Lakes Park. -Manatee Park. -Hickey Creek Mitigation...
LEE COUNTY, FL
The Daily South

Bonita Springs Is a Nature Lover's Playground in Southwest Florida

Southwest Florida is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Its scenic coastal cities and barrier islands are some of Southerners favorite places to get away for a beach vacation, whether they're interested in deep sea fishing, shell hunting, or spending a long day relaxing in the sand. From sunny Fort Myers and Naples to remote Sanibel and Captiva, visitors have plenty to choose from when deciding on a destination. For nature lovers, Bonita Springs, located almost perfectly between Fort Myers and Naples, is a dream. Home to several state parks and natural preserves, not only does Bonita Springs offer beautiful beaches to explore but it also features mystical marshlands, forests, and rivers. Here are our favorite ways to explore Bonita Springs.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Everglades City plans to start construction on new sewage plant

A community will soon no longer have to deal with their old smelly sewage plant. Construction is expected to start next week for a new plant in Everglades City. The old sewage plant was not up to state regulations. It was pumping sewage into the mangroves and leaving the area around it smelling horrific.
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Climate change prompts Cape Coral’s Mercola to stress biodynamic farming

In this Gulfshore Business report, while Florida is best known for growing oranges and strawberries, farming’s future may be in Cape Coral. Mercola Market is in Cape Coral off Pine Island Road, and Gulfshore Business got a crash course in biodynamic farming. Chief Business Officer, Ryan Boland, explained how...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Paul Fleming’s Naples-based restaurant group plans 50 locations in Florida

The founder and visionary behind national dining chains P.F. Chang’s China Bistro and Fleming‘s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar plans three new restaurants in the Naples area and one in Bonita Springs within the next seven months. Naples resident Paul Fleming and his wife, Jody Goodenough-Fleming, and their locally based restaurant group plan to eventually have a diverse portfolio in Florida of 50 restaurants, which includes growing the Lake Park Diner concept that began in Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man arrested, accused of keeping wild animals as pets

A Collier County man was arrested after authorities said he was keeping exotic animals as pets in violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act. Ariam Rodriguez Diaz, 30, faces a second-degree misdemeanor charge of conservation-animals, according to an arrest report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. An FWC...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Rooms To Go stores in Naples consolidating into larger showroom

Rooms to Go plans to consolidate its two Naples furniture stores under one roof when it builds its new larger showroom within the next year in the city’s Park Shore area. The existing Rooms To Go and Rooms To Go Patio stores, both on U.S. 41 in the city of Naples, will be relocated to a new showroom at 4067 Ninth St. N., which also is within city limits about a half-mile north of the current main store but on the other side of U.S. 41. The new location will be built on the large vacant lot between two hotels, Inn of Naples and Marriott’s Residence Inn. Its new showroom is tentatively targeted to open in late 2023.
NAPLES, FL

