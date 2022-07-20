City of Thomasville to provide free meals July 29

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville is set to provide free meals during a Feeding the Community event Friday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be staged at 407 North Madison Street in the parking lot between Singletary Tire Pros and Walden’s Flower Shop for walk-up and drive-through service.

The July 29 feeding is the first of four scheduled for the remainder of the year.

The event will also be conducted Sept. 30, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

For more information, contact Ricky Zambrano with the city of Thomasville at 229-227-7041.