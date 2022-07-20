ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

City of Thomasville to provide free meals July 29

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O6r6f_0gmlN7dh00

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville is set to provide free meals during a Feeding the Community event Friday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be staged at 407 North Madison Street in the parking lot between Singletary Tire Pros and Walden’s Flower Shop for walk-up and drive-through service.

The July 29 feeding is the first of four scheduled for the remainder of the year.

The event will also be conducted Sept. 30, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16.

For more information, contact Ricky Zambrano with the city of Thomasville at 229-227-7041.

Comments / 1

Related
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. school lunch program ends for some schools

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Last school year, students at Lowndes County Schools didn’t have to pay for lunch and breakfast but that’s about to change. Lowndes County School System was operating under a USDA waiver that kept parents from paying for students to eat lunch and breakfast but as of June 30, that waiver expired for some schools. Now it’s for all of them.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Moultrie animal shelter fighting homeless population amid inflation

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - With 150 total animals at the shelter, there are six furry friends waiting to start a new life and a new home. The Colquitt County Humane Society is fighting the Animal Homeless population by encouraging people in the community to adopt. If anyone has seen stray...
MOULTRIE, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

Leon County to hold 'Back to school" immunization clinic

LEON COUNTY, Fla.(WTXL) — The Leon County Health Department is set to hold a one-day back-to-school immunization clinic for students ranging from 3 to 18 years of age. Located at 1515 Old Bainbridge Rd., the clinic will offer several vaccines that are required for student entry in Florida schools, pre-k through 12th grade.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Thomasville, GA
Government
Thomasville, GA
Society
City
Thomasville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

South Ga. restaurant owner seeing more ‘dine and dash’ incidents

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - You’ve likely heard the term “dine and dash.” That’s when customers leave without paying. Martin Moreno-Valencia owns Mexican restaurants in Cairo, Valdosta and Perry, Fla. He said this kind of incident costs him from $500 to $1,000 a month. “We have people...
ecbpublishing.com

Bus service to Tallahassee coming soon

County officials last week signed a three-year agreement with the state that will allow for the establishment of a bus shuttle service to and from Tallahassee via Big Bend Transit (BBT). The buses will travel from Monticello to locations in Tallahassee, where riders will be able to access established StarMetro...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Important meeting on Aucilla River Watershed

Jefferson County residents who own properties near the Aucilla River and whose lands could be subject to flooding are urged to attend a meeting that the Suwannee River Water Management District (SRWMD) is holding next week in Greenville. Set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Greenville Town Hall...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

VSU to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University invites their local community out to say farewell to Ashley Cinemas on July 23 and the 24th. From 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., the exterior lights will be lit for students and community members to join one another in commemorating the end of the cinema and the beginning of a new project on the site.
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singletary Tire Pros#Walden S Flower Shop
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. employees to see new minimum wage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is implementing a new pay scale after 22 years. Moving the minimum wage for county employees from $10 to $13 an hour. County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said this will make Dougherty County have the highest minimum wage of local governments in southwest Georgia.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
Post-Searchlight

One Source welcomes home Dane Culverson

One Source Healthcare recently welcomed back Bainbridge native, Dane Culverson to their office. Culverson is a 2010 graduate of Bainbridge High School. Since graduation, he has attended the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where he received his undergraduate degree. He then received his Masters at Chamberlain University in Chicago, before receiving his certification to become a Family Nurse Practitioner.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
tifton.net

Press Release: Tifton wants mutual benefit, Tift wants mutual harm

Mayor: Tifton wants mutual benefit, Tift wants mutual harm. As the City of Tifton seeks to return to negotiating the renewal of the Local Option Sales Tax, Tift County responded Wednesday by doubling down on its threat to let the LOST expire as leverage in ongoing lawsuits. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith said the Commission’s plan to let the sales tax expire would harm the entire county and all of their constituents.
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
southgatv.com

Tift Regional’s trifecta of awards

TIFTON, GA – Tift Regional Medical Center recently earned three awards from the American Heart Association: Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Gold Plus, Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus, and Target: HF Honor Roll, and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Achievement Awards. “I am incredibly proud...
TIFTON, GA
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning July 22

Date: Friday, July 22, 2022, from 7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. What you’ll get: Your ticket gets you a 90-minute chilling experience and 4-part interactive cocktail journey. The Haunted Tavern is a dark chilling cocktail experience run by the decedents of Ichabod Crane. The tavern keeper will guide guests through a 4-part interactive cocktail journey while sharing chilling and dark tales of his ancestor’s past and the ghost of Tallahassee. Beware of the surprises of the night and of course, the guests that never left. The event is held at the Historic Luxe, one of the most haunted places in the city and home to their own ghost.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Liberty County boy vying for kids crown in 2022 USA Mullet Championships

HOSFORD, Fla. (WCTV) - A 3-year-old boy from Liberty County is hoping his locks will earn him a crown. Jack Grant, who is from Hosford, has already advanced to the top 100 in the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kids competition. He’s hoping his lettuce will earn the respect of fans across the country, as voting continues into the weekend to see who will make the top 25.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

1 arrested in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a homicide that happened on Friday. On July 22, at approximately 10:33 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers and detectives responded to a home located on Euclid Circle, after they received a call about a possible homicide. The caller stated that a...
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Albany mom arrested for gambling as kids wait in car

HOLLYWOOD, FL – An Albany woman faces three counts of child neglect after police say she left her three children unattended for hours as she gambled in a nearby casino. 33 year old Icese Laporsha Simmons appeared Tuesday in a virtual hearing on the charges. Police say Simmons left...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy