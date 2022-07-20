Clinton Square comes to life in the downward dog days of summer (photos)

This weekend is for the dreamers. There’s every flavor of theater you could imagine — an epic Russian romance under the shadow of the Napoleonic Wars, Shakespeare in the open summer air, burlesque on the Wunderbar stage in Syracuse and more. There’s the 30th annual Finger Lakes Grassroots Festival in Trumansburg all weekend, plus Jeff Black at the 443 Social Club. Hispanic music will fill the Spirit of Jubilee Park on Sunday and jazz will play in Schiller Park on Thursday. It’s a great weekend for seeing a show outside, and for catching fireflies. Enjoy!

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO