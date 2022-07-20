ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Annual wiffle ball tournament takes over backyard field

By Michael Martin
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lWHKk_0gmlMhAh00

An annual wiffle ball tournament took over a West Side backyard on Tuesday and Wednesday, as hundreds of kids competed for the top spots.

Mark Augustyn and his family built Mission Field in the backyard of their home about ten years ago, and began hosting the annual event seven years ago.

“This is a big part of the kids' summer,” Mark told FOX 17 Wednesday afternoon.

"I've had many parents tell me they would skip several travel tournaments if they could play in the wiffle ball tournament."

They began hosting the tournament after another neighborhood family stopped doing something similar, after their children got too old to continue.

"It built from... 12, or maybe about 20 teams, to about 30 over the first three years, and then the last four years, we've been at max capacity," Marc explained.

They now have 40 teams, made up of 200 kids, playing 71 games over a two-day period.

Each game is four innings, running a maximum of 15 minutes each.

"That's what brings us back to do this, is knowing that kids love it," Marc said.

He pulls it off every year thanks to the help of his wife, son, and about 30 volunteers.

"We have 1,000 hot dogs in the garage... Last year we served 750 Hot dogs," he said with a smile.

His wife and other family members are responsible for the food inside, while Marc makes sure everything is happening as it should outside.

Their son Grady wasn't able to participate in last year's tournament after injuring his arm during a baseball game.

“So, hopefully we can win it this year," Grady said Wednesday.

“It's a big commitment, but it's a whole neighborhood effort... we all know it's worth it, even the extra parts.”

Because they have been able to pick up a long list of local sponsors in recent years, there is no cost for any of the kids to participate. They get shirts and food at no cost.

Any of the extra money they have at the end of things, they donate to an orphanage in Haiti. It is the same orphanage from where they adopted Grady from when he was a child.

"God has a way of kind of bringing everybody together, and so for us, it's been a great way to just meet a whole new community with him in our life," Marc said.

Sponsors for the 2022 Summer Classic at Mission Field

  • Mercantile Bank
  • Bodman PLC
  • Blackford Capitol
  • Charter Capital Partners
  • Fox Motor Group
  • Miller Canfield
  • Avgeris and Associates
  • Rehmann
  • NVint/ Element Four
  • Belden Brick & Supply
  • Pinnacle Construction
  • Stairway Concepts
  • Riteway Plumbing
  • Andy J. Egan Co. Inc.
  • Franklin Partners
  • D.K. Weiss, Holt & Associates, PLLC
  • Visser Brothers Construction
  • Custom Profile
  • JVL Wealth Strategies
  • Chatham Financial
  • Clarity Family Offices
  • Service Express
  • SignComp
  • NAI West Michigan
  • Rhodes McKee PC

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wiffle Ball#Haiti#Mckee#West Michigan#Volunteers
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy