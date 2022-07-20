ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

River Church Holding VBS

aroundptown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by Pastor, Justin Vogel, River Church – Prophetstown. The River Church in...

www.aroundptown.com

Comments / 0

Related
aroundptown.com

Fourth Friday Fun (photos/video)

Prophetstown Proud’s 4th Friday event was a hit with everyone on Friday evening with students receiving free school supplies for the upcoming school year. Beyond the free supplies, a dunk tank featuring local “celebrities” drew a long line of throwers trying their best to keep the participants “refreshed”. The funds raised from the tank will be used to purchase supplies for a similar giveaway next year. Prophetstown Proud organizer, Chelsie VanDyke, said supplies for 150 students were purchased and they were snapped up in a bout thirty minutes. VanDyke said she hope to be able to buy enough sluppies for 300 students next year.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Cub Scout’s Community Garden

Cub Scout pack #332 from Prophetstown took a trip to Selmi’s greenhouse in Rock Falls this spring to learn about the growing and caring of plants. owner Frank Selmi was very excited to explain to the group what it takes to produce a successful garden. With that knowledge and...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

4th Friday Adds Dunk Tank

Prophetstown Proud’s 4th Friday event will feature a school supply giveaway this Friday, July, 22 along with several other activities starting at 5:00PM on Prophetstown’s Main Street. The one that may draw the most attention is a dunk tank featuring city officials, police officers, a coach, a journalist,...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
aroundptown.com

Weekend Events for July 22nd-24th

Submitted by Diane Bausman, Executive Director Blackhawk Waterways CVB. July 22nd – 24th Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt Carroll presents the Broadway hit musical, Legally Blonde. Go to the website for tickets timberlakeplayhouse.org. July 22nd – 24th The Jack of All Trades Barn Sale takes place at 1194 Mud...
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Prophetstown, IL
WQAD

New murals are popping up in Clinton... on its crosswalks

CLINTON, Iowa — An old river town, Clinton sits along the banks of the Mississippi River. In the late 1800s, it was known as one of the "Lumber Capitols of the World." Huge log rafts were floated down the river from northern states Wisconsin and Minnesota, cut into lumber at Clinton, then shipped to communities via the river and the railroads.
CLINTON, IA
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Marilyn Jones

Marilyn Jones, 85, of The Fountains in Bettendorf, IA died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at The Fountains in Bettendorf. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, IL, with Pastor Joey Garcea of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church officiating. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday July 31, 2022, at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established to the Prophetstown Food Pantry.
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native and American Pickers Star Suffers Stroke

One of the stars of the longtime television show American Pickers has reportedly suffered a stroke, and his partner on the show is asking for fans to pray. The Quad Cities Times reports that the creator and executive producer of American Pickers, Mike Wolfe, posted on his Facebook page that his former partner of the show, Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke. Fritz is a native of Davenport, Iowa. Wolfe stated on his page,
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

CEO of area's largest food bank leaves after 7 years

River Bend Food Bank and its president and CEO Mike Miller mutually agreed to part ways last month, according to a spokesperson. Miller had held the position since January 2015. The food bank is currently celebrating its 40th year and also dealing with increased demand for its services amid decreased...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pastor#Bible#River Church Holding
KWQC

No injuries reported in Saturday morning Davenport house fire

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport home sustained “heavy” damage after crews responded to a fire early Saturday. According to a press release, around 3:20 a.m. the Davenport Fire Department responded to a fire at the 800 block of Mississippi Ave. Seven trucks and a command vehicle responded to the incident.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
KWQC

Crew respond to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 3800 block of Kenwood Avenue, according to a media release. When crews arrived they reported flames and smoke seen in the home, firefighters said. Crews put out the fire quickly within...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Family of 22-year-old Tyson worker wants answers following his sudden death

Protestors Friday at the Moline Public Library called for changes in working conditions at the Tyson Foods plant in Joslin, Ill., after the July 9 death of a 22-year-old worker. The protesters called for changes to working conditions after the sudden death of Casen Garcia, an employee at the meatpacking...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Damage at a Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Damage was reported at the Kwik Star at 2580 West Locust Street in Davenport. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing a glass door shattered early Thursday morning. The store was reported to be closed, but the pumps remained open. According to police, information is...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

New rehabilitation hospital in the Quad Cities opens in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute in Moline is holding its grand opening on August 18. UnityPoint Health has partnered with Encompass Health, one of the largest rehabilitation hospital companies in the country, to offer State-of-the-art therapy for people in need of recovery services following illness or injury.
MOLINE, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Mendota Burglar Arrested For Second Time In A Week

Here's another reminder to always lock up your vehicle. Fifty-nine-year-old Robert Bugiyne of Mendota was arrested this morning for burglary from a vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle. Officers in Mendota say they got him minutes after he reportedly broke into someone's vehicle near 11th Street and 6th Avenue. He was taken to the La Salle County Jail.
MENDOTA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy