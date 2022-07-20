River Church Holding VBS

Prophetstown Proud’s 4th Friday event was a hit with everyone on Friday evening with students receiving free school supplies for the upcoming school year. Beyond the free supplies, a dunk tank featuring local “celebrities” drew a long line of throwers trying their best to keep the participants “refreshed”. The funds raised from the tank will be used to purchase supplies for a similar giveaway next year. Prophetstown Proud organizer, Chelsie VanDyke, said supplies for 150 students were purchased and they were snapped up in a bout thirty minutes. VanDyke said she hope to be able to buy enough sluppies for 300 students next year.

PROPHETSTOWN, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO