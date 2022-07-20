River Church Holding VBS

Marilyn Jones, 85, of The Fountains in Bettendorf, IA died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at The Fountains in Bettendorf. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown, IL, with Pastor Joey Garcea of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church officiating. There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday July 31, 2022, at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown. The Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown is in charge of arrangements. A memorial has been established to the Prophetstown Food Pantry.
