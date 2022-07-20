Seven people taken to hospital after plane diverted to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue are looking into an apartment fire that occurred Saturday afternoon. According to Birmingham Fire Battalion Chief Hicks, the fire occurred at the 1200 block of 12th Court North. Only one apartment building was involved, there were no injuries reported. The fire has been extinguished and there is […]
Friends of a family who lost an infant girl and their home to a powerful storm in Birmingham are asking for help for that family. Ja’Laia Ford, 3 months old, was killed when the massive tree fell onto the home Thursday in the 600 block of 10th Avenue West in the College Hills community. Ja’Laia’s grandmother, LaToya Glass, was injured and remains hospitalized.
Two little girls have been identified as the children killed when a tree fell onto their west Birmingham home during Thursday’s severe storms. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jalaia Ford, 3 months old, and Journi Jones, who would have celebrated her 2nd birthday next week.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A fire damaged a Birmingham home on Friday, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services. First responders arrived to the house on 17th Street S. early Friday night. Officials said the fire started in the garage and resulted in a total loss of that room. The...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least six people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.
A male was found shot to death Saturday night in the back seat of a vehicle on Interstate 59/20 in Birmingham. West Precinct officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a person shot on I-59/20 southbound at the Bush Boulevard exit in Ensley. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive in the back seat. He had been shot.
Two children died in a house collapse in Birmingham due to storm damage the structure received Thursday night. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) arrived at the scene of a tree that fell onto a home near the 600 block of 10th Avenue West around 7 p.m. BFRS Battalion Chief...
A shooting in southwest Birmingham Thursday evening left at least two people wounded. Birmingham’s West Precinct officers were dispatched at 5 p.m. to the 1800 block of 24th Street S.W. on a report of a person shot. That location was the parking lot of Triple S Convenience Store. Officers...
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Chilton County Friday afternoon. According to state troopers, Brandon Roper, of Maplesville, was killed when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 4:40 p.m. Roper, who troopers say was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital. According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.
Tuscaloosa Police posted early this morning on Facebook. We need help identifying the children in these photos!!. "A couple returning home to The Links, off Highway 69 South, found them walking near the gate at 10:23 p.m. Friday night. They drove the children through the complex searching for a parent or caregivers, but had no luck. We’ve been out all night trying to find where they came from, but have been unsuccessful.
Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide on I-59 South at the Bush Blvd exit. Just before 8 p.m. West Precinct officers responded to the scene and found a male shot to death in the back seat of a vehicle. A short time later a person of interest showed up at the West Precinct and was interviewed by detectives.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirms a small plane made a "hard landing" on Smith Lake Saturday afternoon. There were no injuries reported. The incident happened in the Crane Creek area in Cullman County. According to ALEA, the plane was not severely damaged during the landing. ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division...
The Tuscaloosa Police Department asked for the public's help locating a thief accused of stealing from an unlikely place. It seems like thieves in Tuscaloosa love going for unlikely or strange targets. There was that one time when someone stole the script A from the top of popular restaurant Rama...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alabama man, famous on social media for talking about his work as a truck driver, died in a semi truck accident in Kansas on July 13. 52-year-old Steven Raley was a truck driver from Alabaster and he was well known on TikTok where he would share what it was like out on the road. In his last video, he told his followers he wanted to make it home and one non-profit made sure that happened.
TRUSSVILLE — Norfolk Southern has announced they have a contractor conducting maintenance on a crossing in Trussville on Monday, August 1, beginning at 8:00 a.m. According to the Trussville Fire and Rescue, the maintenance work will take place at the Mary Taylor Road crossing. “The crossing will be completely...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of lightning strikes occurred all across central Alabama during storms on July 21, and while most just lit up the stormy sky, one ripped a part a family home in Pinson. The Davies family say that they have heard from damage accessors, and several firefighters...
Comments / 0