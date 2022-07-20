Fire Weather Watch issued for South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very...alerts.weather.gov
