Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:24:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Utah; Wasatch; Weber THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WEBER NORTHWESTERN WASATCH...SALT LAKE...EASTERN DAVIS...SOUTHWESTERN MORGAN...SOUTHWESTERN SUMMIT AND NORTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 615 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, Upper St. Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Iberia; Lafayette; St. Landry; Upper St. Martin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Iberia, Lafayette, northwestern St. Martin and central St. Landry Parishes through 815 AM CDT At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Palmetto to near Breaux Bridge to Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was west at 10 to 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lafayette, New Iberia, Opelousas, Scott, Breaux Bridge, Carencro, St. Martinville, Jeanerette, Leonville, Arnaudville, Broussard, Youngsville, Sunset, Port Barre, Henderson, Washington, Grand Coteau, Loreauville, Cankton and Lydia. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 97 and 118. Interstate 49 between mile markers 1 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
IBERIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Vieques by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:00:00 Expires: 2022-07-26 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Vieques HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Vieques. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Clinton; Hamilton; Warren GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN BOONE, HAMILTON, BUTLER, NORTHWESTERN CLERMONT, WARREN AND NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH NOON EDT At 1112 AM EDT, A gust front line was located along a line extending from Kettering to 8 miles north of Harrison, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Winds will occur ahead of precipitation. Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Middletown, Fairfield, Covington, Mason, Lebanon, Norwood, Forest Park, Springboro, Sharonville, Wilmington, Monroe, Blue Ash, Loveland, Trenton, Franklin, Springdale, Reading and Montgomery. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 56. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 19. I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 40. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Tanana River#Central Interior
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carroll, Douglas, Haralson, Paulding by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Carroll; Douglas; Haralson; Paulding The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Paulding County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Haralson County in northwestern Georgia Central Carroll County in northwestern Georgia Douglas County in north central Georgia * Until noon EDT. * At 1125 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Bremen to near Temple to Lake Val-Do-Mar to near Hiram, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Douglasville, Carrollton, Villa Rica, Bremen, Temple, Hiram, Mount Zion, Waco, Bowdon Junction, Hannah, Brownsville, Bill Arp, Chapel Hill, Fairplay, Abilene, Winston, Lake Val-Do-Mar, Treasure Lake and New Georgia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Kalb, Kane, Kendall by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 09:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Kendall The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 908 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hinckley, or 9 miles southeast of DeKalb, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Aurora, DeKalb, Oswego, Batavia, Geneva, Yorkville, Montgomery, North Aurora, Sugar Grove, Boulder Hill, Elburn, Cortland, Hinckley, Waterman, Maple Park, Big Rock, Kaneville, Bristol and Little Rock. Including the following interstate I-88 between mile markers 94 and 120. This includes... Aurora University, Fermilab, IL Math and Science Academy, and Waubonsee Community College. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Hartford; Litchfield; Middlesex; New Haven; New London; Tolland; Windham SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD HARTFORD LITCHFIELD MIDDLESEX NEW HAVEN NEW LONDON TOLLAND WINDHAM
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cayuga, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins, Yates by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cayuga; Schuyler; Seneca; Tompkins; Yates The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Seneca County in central New York Northern Schuyler County in central New York Southeastern Yates County in central New York Southwestern Cayuga County in central New York Northwestern Tompkins County in central New York * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dundee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hector, Starkey, Covert, Ledyard, Trumansburg, Dundee, Interlaken, Lodi, Caywood and Reynoldsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Eau Claire, Grant, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Eau Claire; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Pepin; Pierce; Richland; Trempealeau; Vernon SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BUFFALO CLARK CRAWFORD EAU CLAIRE GRANT JACKSON JUNEAU LA CROSSE MONROE PEPIN PIERCE RICHLAND TREMPEALEAU VERNON
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Randolph; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester, Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allamakee, Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 11:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allamakee; Cerro Gordo; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winnebago; Winneshiek; Worth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 491 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLAMAKEE CERRO GORDO CHICKASAW CLAYTON FAYETTE FLOYD HOWARD MITCHELL WINNEBAGO WINNESHIEK WORTH
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
BBC

Wales' weather: Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning issued

Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are set to hit Wales, days after the hottest day on record. A yellow weather warning has been issued for south, west and mid Wales, from 10:00 BST to 22:00 BST on Friday. The Met Office warned up to 22mm rainfall could fall in less than...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Fort Tejon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 13:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Fort Tejon RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS, DRY FUELS, AND LOWERED HUMIDITIES FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 597 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 597. * WIND...Sustained north winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum humidity of 10 to 15 percent. * HIGHEST THREAT... Interstate 5 through Lebec, Fort Tejon Pass and immediate surrounding area. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brooke, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Brooke; Ohio A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, East Polk, Marion, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Marion; West Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradley, Sequatchie, Polk, eastern Marion and Hamilton Counties through 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/ At 632 AM EDT/532 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Ducktown to 6 miles northeast of Gruetli-Laager. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dunlap, Jasper, Benton, Ducktown, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden and Lakesite. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-25 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Benton; Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian; Washington HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerous heat with heat index values up to 109 expected today and Monday. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Adair County. In Arkansas, Benton and Washington AR Counties. * WHEN...For today`s Heat Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. For Monday`s Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Greene, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 14:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Greene; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON...JEFFERSON SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...NORTHEASTERN BELMONT...SOUTHWESTERN BEAVER...WEST CENTRAL ALLEGHENY...WEST CENTRAL GREENE...WESTERN WASHINGTON...OHIO...MARSHALL...BROOKE AND HANCOCK COUNTIES At 211 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wellsburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Wheeling, Moon Township, Weirton, Steubenville, Washington, East Liverpool, Martins Ferry, St. Clairsville, Bellaire, Wellsville, Warwood, and Wellsburg. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Rogue Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Rogue Valley Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Jackson, Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties this afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 622 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...The Rogue Valley within Fire Weather Zone 622. * Wind: Northwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Humidity: 10 - 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
JACKSON COUNTY, OR

