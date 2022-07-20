ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Judge Halts Clearing of Oakland’s Wood Street Encampment, Though It Might Resume Friday

Cover picture for the articleIt’s probably no comfort to the couple dozen people whose camps have already been removed, but a federal judge has halted Caltrans’ clearing of the Wood Street encampment, though that decision could be reversed as early as Friday. There is probably going to be chaos and controversy...

Connie Trussel
2d ago

if they can't live there were they want those people to go they got no homes open the houses apartments in those empty bases in Oakland Alameda is a lot space for all those people why the city is waiting for clean the bases up fix all those apts for all those poor people why the city of Alameda only building expensive homes only if you are rich you can afford to live in build for the poor too they need it

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Oakland#The Wood#Politics Federal#Wood Street Encampment#Caltrans#District Court
