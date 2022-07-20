ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukrainian Fighter Pilots Prowl Skies, Launch Missiles at Enemy Targets

By William McGee, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Ukrainian fighter pilots conducted sorties over the embattled country and fired missiles at enemy targets, as can be seen in cockpit-view images.

Zenger News obtained the footage on Tuesday from the Air Command West, a unit of the Ukrainian Air Force based in Lviv.

The Air Command West said: "Teamwork of fighter and attack aircraft!

"Such are our pilots' weekdays!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpPWK_0gmlKdiD00

"Ukraine is not a virtual game field. This is reality. With real consequences for all who seek to conquer our country!

"We know that every day with such brave warriors we are getting closer to victory! We continue to work."

The Air Command West did not specify where in Ukraine the sorties took place or what the missiles hit.

Zenger News contacted the Air Command for further comment, as well as the Russian Ministry of Defense, but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Wednesday marks the 147th day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 20, Russia had lost about 38,750 personnel, 1,700 tanks, 3,905 armored combat vehicles, 856 artillery units, 250 multiple launch rocket systems, 113 air defense systems, 221 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 703 drones, 167 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,775 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 70 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Turkey has said that a resumption of Ukraine's grain exports via the Black Sea is "probable" following a meeting with Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations to discuss "small problems."

EU foreign ministers have agreed to a 500-million euro ($510 million) funding package to supply weapons to Ukraine, bringing the total since February to 2.5 billion euros ($2.55 billion). EU foreign ministers are also reportedly discussing a ban on the import of Russian gold.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has held talks with Iranian leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran.

Amid the visit, the National Iranian Oil Company and Russian energy giant Gazprom signed a memorandum of understanding worth around $40 billion.

While Putin was in Tehran, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed both the head and deputy director of his country's spy agency. He also fired Ukraine's prosecutor general and several regional security heads following the emergence of more than 650 cases of alleged collusion or treason.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska has been in Washington, where she has held talks with senior figures including first lady Jill Biden . She will address lawmakers on Capitol Hill on July 20 in an apparent bid to secure Kyiv more military aid from the U.S.

Russian independent television channel TV Rain, which was taken off the air by the Russian authorities in early March, has resumed broadcasting from Latvia. The Kremlin blocked the channel shortly after the invasion of Ukraine began because it had described it as a "war" rather than a "special military operation."

Internal dissent has continued with Russian tennis star Daria Kasatkina calling for an end to the "war" in a recent interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko. The 25-year-old Russian number one and world number 12, who lives in Dubai, described the invasion as a "full-blown nightmare."

She also took aim at Moscow's stance on homosexuality, asking: "If there is a choice, nobody would choose being gay, why make your life harder, especially in Russia?"

While being gay is not illegal in Russia, homophobia is commonplace and the spreading of "gay propaganda" among minors is prohibited.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Examiner

It's the American artillery, stupid

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s operational pause has more to do with the effectiveness of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, than resting his troops. They don’t have a counter. The battlefield is no longer entirely tilted in Russia’s favor. Surprise is bad in combat. Putin...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Official Accidentally Reveals Missiles Being Used in Ukraine

Igor Girkin, a former Russian military leader, appeared to accidentally reveal that Russia is using Tochka-U missiles in Vladimir Putin's war—weeks after the Kremlin denied that the weapons are being deployed by Russian forces. "The Ukrainians destroyed an air defense base near Luhansk," Girkin, who uses the last name...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Olena Zelenska
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
International Business Times

Putin May Face War In Russia As Volunteer Chechen Battalion Plans Attack

A group of volunteer Chechen fighters is reportedly planning an offensive against Moscow amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the force’s spokesman said. Islam Belokiev, spokesman for the Chechen fighting force Sheikh Mansur Battalion, said the group is preparing to launch a second offensive against...
POLITICS
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Missiles#Gazprom#European Union#Zenger News#The Air Command West#The Ukrainian Air Force#Teamwork#Kremlin
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Billionaire Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska says destroying Ukraine 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicts there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in rare break with Kremlin

Russian billionaire oligarch Oleg Deripaska has said destroying 'would be a colossal mistake' and predicted there will be no winners from Putin's 'war' in a rare break with the official Kremlin line. The 54-year-old, who made his fortune as founder of aluminium giant Rusal, said it is 'obvious' that sanctions...
EUROPE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
917M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy