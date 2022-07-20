ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Two of the country’s best islands are in Massachusetts, according to Travel + Leisure

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Martha's Vineyard Sailboats and motorboats are anchored in Vineyard Haven harbor, Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Tisbury, Mass. on the island of Martha's Vineyard. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) (Mark Lennihan/AP)

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Travel + Leisure is out with a new list of the best islands in the continential United States, and two of them are in Massachusetts.

The magazine’s rankings were released July 12. To compile its list, Travel + Leisure asked readers to share their best island experiences, based on activities and sights, natural attractions and beaches, food, friendliness and overall value.

Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard were the two Bay State destinations to make the cut. Nantucket ranked higher at No. 3, with an overall score of 84.53.

“Everything about Nantucket can be described as charming, from the rose-trellised cottages to the cobblestoned streets and scenic bike rides. Both its dining and restaurant scenes are booming,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

The Vineyard landed at No. 8, with the magazine describing it as having “something for everyone.” The island received an overall score of 83.25.

Florida was the most popular destination for island-goers, scooping up five entries on this year’s list.

Read the full list from Travel + Leisure here.

