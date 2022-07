Alexander Gustafsson will be making his return to the UFC’s light heavyweight division at Saturday’s event in London. Gustafsson has not fought since July of 2020 when he moved up to heavyweight and was submitted by Fabricio Werdum. Prior to that setback, ‘The Mauler’ lost by TKO to Jon Jones for the belt and after his submission loss to Anthony Smith, he announced his retirement from the sport. However, he ended up coming back for the Werdum fight at heavyweight which ultimately didn’t go his way.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO