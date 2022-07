HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a wedding earlier in July, not by the way most people think. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said that two deputies were in attendance working security and wanted to partake in the “send-off” for the newly-weds. The two deputies decided what better way for the bride and groom to exit the wedding than in the backseat of the patrol unit.

