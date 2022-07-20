ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westford, VT

Town Of Westford Development Review Board Notice Of Public Hearing

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 3 days ago

Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. Chapter 117 and the Westford Land Use & Development Regulations, the Westford Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Zoning Board Of Adjustment Agenda/Public Hearing August 4, 2022 - 6:00 Pm

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT. Anyone may attend this meeting in person at the above address or remotely through the following options:. - Join via Microsoft Teams at https://www.essexvt.org/870/5481/Join-ZBA-Meeting. - Join via conference call: (802) 377-3784 | Conference ID: 480 347 627#. - Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont.
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Town Of Essex Planning Commission Agenda/Public Hearing July 28, 2022-6:30 P.M.

MUNICIPAL CONFERENCE ROOM, 81 MAIN ST., ESSEX JCT., VT. Zoom link: https://www.essexvt.org/1043/Join-Zoom-Meeting-Essex-PC • Call (audio only): 1-888-788-0099 | Meeting ID: 923 7777 6158 # | Passcode: 426269. • Public wifi: https://publicservice.vermont.gov/content/public-wifi-hotspots-vermont. 1. Discussion and Election of Officers. 3. Discussion: Matt Boulanger-Williston Planner. 4. Planning Session: Continued discussions on draft regulations...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1340 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111

On December 29, 2021, Douglas and Katherine Boydon, 783 Strobridge Hill, Barnet, VT 05821 and BlackRock Construction 68 Randall Street, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C1340 for a project generally described as (1) demolition of four single family residences and a garage; (2) merging of four existing lots into one new lot; and (3) construction of a 64-unit senior independent-living complex including a 96 seat restaurant, with associated site improvements. The project is located at 362 Riverside Avenue in Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on July 1, 2022, after the receipt of additional information.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westford, VT
Government
Local
Vermont Government
State
New York State
City
Westford, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anthony Trono

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 22-PR-02580. To the creditors of: Anthony Trono late of Burlington, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Burlington Council Grants Beta a 75-Year Lease at Airport

The Burlington City Council on Monday approved a 75-year lease at the Burlington International Airport for electric aviation startup Beta Technologies, which plans to build a large manufacturing facility there. "Over 100 years ago, the first aircraft landed at the Burlington International Airport," interim aviation director Nic Longo told councilors....
BURLINGTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#V S A#Rte#Zoom#The Town Offices
sevendaysvt

Burlington School District Presents Detailed High School Plans

At a school board meeting Tuesday night, Burlington superintendent Tom Flanagan and architects presented detailed plans for a new high school and technical center. School leaders hope to complete the roughly 268,000-square-foot building by August 2025, and Burlington residents will likely vote on a $165 million bond for the project in November.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-03676

The contents of storage unit 01-03676 located at 28 Adams drive, Williston VT, 05495 will be sold on or about the 4th of August to satisfy the debt of Naomi Shaw. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
WILLISTON, VT
sevendaysvt

City Of Essex Junction Development Review Board Public Meeting July 21, 2022 6:30 P.M.

This meeting will be held in person at 2 Lincoln Street in the conference room and remotely. The meeting will be live-streamed on Town Meeting TV. https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83925990985?pw d=YlhlRG4vVW4veXp1TmllWkdsUEY1Zz 09. Visit www.essexjunction.org for meeting connection information. - JOIN CALLING: Join via conference call (audio only):. Dial 1(888) 788-0099 (toll free) Meeting...
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Public Hearing: Town of Hinesburg, August 3, 2022

The Town of Hinesburg is considering making an application to the State of Vermont for an Implementation Grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at 7:00 PM on August 3, 2022, at the Hinesburg Town Hall (10632 Rte 116, Hinesburg, VT) with a remote option (please contact the Town to join remotely) to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the amount of funds available and the range of community development activities that may be undertaken under this program, the impact to any historic and archaeological resources that may be affected by the proposed project, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine the proposed statement of projected use of these funds. The proposal is to apply for $605,000 in VCDP Funds which will be used to accomplish the following activities: To develop up to 24-units of affordable senior housing.
HINESBURG, VT
sevendaysvt

Request for Proposals: New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc.

New England Waste Services of Vermont, Inc. (NEWSVT) is soliciting proposals from Engineering/Environmental firms to perform on-site and off-site odor complaint response evaluation and on-site random waste load inspections at our municipal solid waste disposal facility located at 21 Landfill Lane in Coventry, Vermont. This Request for Proposal aligns with an obligation within our most recent Land Use Permit to perform these activities. To qualify for this work, consultants with the firm may not be a current or former owner, officer, employee, or other such affiliate of NEWSVT or its parent company (Casella Waste Systems, Inc.) and cannot have worked on the NEWSVT Phase VI permitting project authorized by this permit either on behalf of NEWSVT or any other party to the Land Use permitting. In addition, the firm shall have staff trained in odor detection and/or landfill construction, operation, and inspection, shall have the ability to arrive at the site within 30 minutes of being notified of an odor complaint, regardless of the time of day the complaint is received. Proposals shall be due by 4:00 pm on August 12, 2022. For a complete bid package please email John Gay of NEWSVT at john.gay@casella.com or call at (802) 236-5973.
COVENTRY, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Project-Based Voucher Project Selection

The Burlington Housing Authority has approved an application for Section 8 Project-Based Vouchers in the following new affordable housing development in accordance with its Section 8 Administrative Plan and the requirements of the Section 8 Project-Based Voucher Program Final Rule. Bay Ridge Allocated HLP. Champlain Housing Trust. Bay Ridge Apartments.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy