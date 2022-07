HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are asking for the public's help identifying the young woman whose body was found near a Hanover road Thursday morning. Officials with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Winns Church and Greenwood roads just after 7 a.m. after a citizen saw the body off the road's shoulder.

HANOVER COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO