Indianapolis, IN

Lakers in Talks With Pacers for Buddy Hield Trade, per Report

By Daniel Chavkin
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
Last offseason, the Lakers were reportedly interested in acquiring then-Kings guard Buddy Hield, but they ultimately traded for Russell Westbrook instead. Now, as Los Angeles seems to be looking to shop Westbrook elsewhere, they reportedly would like to circle back to Hield.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported Wednesday that the Lakers and Pacers are discussing a deal with Hield as the focus.

“One thing I have learned over the last day or two, tangentially, that there has been some talks reengaged between the Lakers and Indiana Pacers,” McMenamin said. “Now that would center around a Buddy Hield deal, and could it be that it would include Russell Westbrook in terms of also having Myles Turner in that deal? Or perhaps it could be a secondary move where you would be talking about a Talen Horton-Tucker type of package to try to get Buddy Hield deal so we would see whether that would affect Russell or not.”

Westbrook is set to make over $47 million next year, which limits the team’s options for a trade destination. However, Indiana, who cleared cap space to sign DeAndre Ayton to an offer sheet only for the Suns to match that deal, are one team that could potentially take Westbrook’s contract especially if Hield’s $21 million is headed the other way.

Additionally, if the Pacers want to shed Myles Turner’s deal as well, that contract sent to Los Angeles could help.

This is all coming to light as McMenamin also reports a Lakers trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving doesn’t appear active, forcing Los Angeles to look elsewhere to find a Westbrook trade partner.

Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
California Sports
Russell Westbrook
Lebron James
Myles Turner
Deandre Ayton
Buddy Hield
Kyrie Irving
Los Angeles Lakers
Indiana Pacers
NBA
NBA
Sports Illustrated

