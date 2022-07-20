ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Lane Kiffin Gives Priceless Reaction to Daughter’s Zara Shopping Spree

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499i6A_0gmlIefM00

Admit it, we’ve all been there.

A shopping spree adds up, and sometimes you need to spruce up your wardrobe. Zara, an apparel company often worn by influencers and known for its adaptability, is one of those brands that can easily rack up the bill.

Landry Kiffin, one of the famed Ole Miss coach’s daughters, posted a TikTok of her dad looking off camera and asking his other daughter, Presley, how high the bill was. When Presley said she was unsure, Landry responded $721.

The girl dad had to do a double take, and his reaction was so strong that he checked his pulse. As the video made its rounds on social media, Lane didn’t hesitate to call out Presley.

I guess summer camp, the upcoming season and the threat of flying debris (throwback to mustard bottles and golf balls) aren’t the only matters spiking Lane’s blood pressure as of late.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: Along for the Ride As a Cuban Baseball Prospect Defects to the U.S.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Bobby Bonilla
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reacts To Jolene-Inspired ‘AGT’ Cover on Husband Carl Dean’s Birthday

Dolly Parton inspired the song that earned Chapel Hart a golden buzzer on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday. The Mississippi trio performed their “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” It’s a song that considers the relationship between Dolly Parton and “Jolene” 48 years later. In the Chapel Hill song, the narrator decides that the fight over the two-timing man isn’t worth it and that Jolene can just have him.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Spree#Tiktok#Cuban
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Zach Wilson Appears to Respond to Allegation He Slept With Mom’s Best Friend

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson appears to have responded to an accusation from his ex-girlfriend that he slept with his mother’s best friend. Wilson’s ex, Abbey Gile, made the accusation after she was seemingly spotted in a photo alongside his once best friend, Washington Commanders wide receiver Dax Milne. In a video that has since been deleted, she confirmed the relationship. And in another comment, per the New York Post, she alleged that Wilson cheated on her with an older woman.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

84K+
Followers
36K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy