ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

US women's hockey forward Dani Cameranesi, 27, retires

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

U.S. women’s hockey forward Dani Cameranesi announced her retirement from the national team Wednesday.

Cameranesi, 27, helped the U.S. win gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang and was part of the team that came away with silver earlier this year in Beijing. She also played at three world championships and won gold in 2015 and 2019.

“Five-year-old me would be in absolute awe of the things I’ve done, the people I’ve met and the places I’ve seen — all from playing the absolute best game in the world,” Cameranesi said in a statement released by USA Hockey. “I have been fortunate enough to live out my childhood dream and play the game I love at the highest level, but I’ve reached the point in my career where I’m ready to say goodbye. My decision was not made lightly.”

Cameranesi scored 24 goals and added 34 assists for 58 points in 87 games of international competition. She also led the University of Minnesota to four consecutive Frozen Four appearances, winning two national titles, and played the past three years with the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association.

The Plymouth, Minnesota, native, previously starred at the International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women's World Championship in 2012 and 2013. Cameranesi said playing for the U.S. gave her the greatest feeling of her career.

“Dani was a key reason for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s success over the better part of the last decade,” USA Hockey director of women's national team programs Katie Million said. “She consistently brought a tenacious fire on the ice and infectious smile off the ice. We’re grateful for her contributions."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dani Cameranesi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy