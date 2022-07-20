ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Two men arrested by multi-agency enforcement on child pornography charges

By Stacie Richard
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A joint investigation involving the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Zachary Police Department concluded with the arrest of two men on pornography-related charged involving minors.

EBRSO arrested Patrick Kimery and Peyton Lambertson Tuesday (July 19), and both were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Lambertson was a teacher in the Zachary school district.

Zachary Community School District Superintendent Scott Devillier confirmed that officials are taking appropriate action in view of Lambertson’s arrest.

The former teacher was charged with 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Kimery was charged with 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and 10 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

According to EBRSO, whoever commits the crime of pornography involving juveniles when the victim is under the age of 17, can face at least 25 years in prison without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

A bond for both men is unknown at this time.

