ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Reebok Is Bringing Back NBA Icon Allen Iverson’s Answer Basketball Shoe From 1997

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDZFh_0gmlI0df00
Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

NBA icon Allen Iverson has some of the best signature basketball shoes of all time, and next week, Reebok will bring back a look the baller’s fans truly love.

The Reebok Answer DMX will return on July 29, the court-ready basketball shoe that marked the start of Iverson’s signature Answer series that started in 1997 and resulted in 14 different silhouettes. The Answer, according to Reebok, was created to meet the demands of his “explosive dribble moves, tenacious defense and bold style.” The Answer was released after Iverson’s incredible rookie season in 1996-97 — which included him earning NBA Rookie of the Year honors — that saw the release of his first-ever signature shoe, the Question Mid.

Twenty-five years after its debut, Reebok will deliver the Answer DMX in its original white and red colorway, executed with all-leather uppers and patent leather accents, as well as “I3” jewel branding, ice rubber outsoles with red flecks and a “Rookie of the Year” tongue tag. What’s more, the shoe will return with the brand’s acclaimed DMX airflow technology underfoot.

The Reebok Answer DMX will retail for $170 and arrive July 29 via Reebok.com, Foot Locker and at select retailers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y1rNs_0gmlI0df00
Reebok Answer DMX. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Honors Ivana Trump at Funeral in a Dress & Clear Heels That Pay Tribute to Their Shared Love of Fashion

Ivana Trump — ex-wife of Donald Trump and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — was memorialized during a somber New York City funeral today that brought together her famous family in mourning. Ivana died on July 14 after reportedly falling down the stairs of her Manhattan apartment, according to the medical examiner and officials. She was 73.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Serena Williams Laces Into Drawstring Dress and Nike Sneakers for Family Trip to Greece

Serena Williams brought her sporty style to Greece while on holiday. The ESPY Award-winning tennis star posed in front of an ancient temple with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia on Instagram, wearing a sleeveless black dress. Giving the asymmetric knee-length pair a modern edge was a drawstring at the thigh, creating a slit silhouette. Completing Williams’ off-duty outfit was a pendant necklace and sunglasses.
TENNIS
Footwear News

Steph & Ayesha Curry’s Daughter Riley Curry Serves High Fashion In Balenciaga Dress, Opera Gloves & Platform Slides at ESPY Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Steph Curry had a big job on his hands tonight as host of the 2022 ESPYS in Los Angeles. The Golden State Warriors champion turned the event into a family affair as he walked the red carpet with his wife Ayesha Curry and their two daughters Riley and Ryan Curry. The couple’s youngest, 4-year-old Canon Curry, did not make an appearance on the carpet. Riley and Ryan were dressed to the nines to support their dad. Riley looked utterly-chic in a black mock neck Balenciaga dress that was embroidered with flowers. To amp up...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Iverson
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
Inside The Warriors

Shaq Fires Back at Steph Curry's Hot Take

In a recent interview with Complex, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was asked about a hypothetical series between the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the early 2000's Los Angeles Lakers. On what such a series would look like, Steph said, "At the end of the day, if you could...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

Vanessa Bryant Reacts to Klay Thompson's 2022 ESPYS Tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Watch: ESPY Awards 2022 Fashion: Ciara, Stephen Curry & More. Klay Thompson's latest tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant may deserve an award of its own. During the 2022 ESPYS on July 20, the Golden State Warriors player received the title of Best Comeback Athlete. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the NBA champion looked back on the places and people who inspired him to dream big.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

Steve Harvey Has Twitter in Uproar Over Response to LeBron James’ Comments on Brittney Griner

On March 8, 2022, Russian state TV released a photo of Brittney Griner detained on drug charges. With the story circulating online, Russian officials at the airport near Moscow revealed they found cartridges with hash oil in them. Being a seven-time WNBA All-Star, fans and NBA celebrities voiced their opinions on the matter. One of those people was none other than 4x champion Lebron James. While discussing the situation on his talk show, The Shop: Uninterrupted, the Lakers forward caused controversy with his statement, causing celebrities like Steve Harvey to chime in.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Answer Basketball Shoe#Nba Rookie#Dmx#Reebok Com
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo

Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
inputmag.com

The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce

Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
APPAREL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' Son's Jewelry Item Is Going Viral

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who happens to be the son of the legendary Deion Sanders, certainly knows a thing or two about fashion. Sanders has his own fashion line called SS2. He'll be representing his brand this year with an awesome diamond pendant. TMZ Sports is reporting that Sanders'...
JACKSON, NJ
Popculture

JJ Watt Responds After Learning His Fan Is Selling Their Memorabilia to Pay for Funeral

Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt offered to help a fan who was planning to sell off Watt Reebok shoes to pay for her grandfather's funeral. Watt told Twitter user Jennifer Simpson to keep the shoes and said he would contribute funeral costs. Simpson said her grandfather died in June and she and her aunt have been raising money for the funeral since then.
NFL
hypebeast.com

An Early Look at the Air Jordan 5 "Concord"

While Nike’s catalog of footwear continues to expand, the Air Jordan 5 has remained a go-to model in Jordan Brand’s annual offerings. Lately, the silhouette has seen its low-top version receive plenty of attention with collaborations including Paris Saint-Germain, CLOT and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. However, this time around, the original high-top iteration receives a fresh look.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Commands Attention in Art Deco Cutout Dress, Fishnet Stockings & Heels at BET Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

140K+
Followers
16K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy