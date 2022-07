Madonna‘s son David Banda proved he’s a rising star in his own right at Pride! All eyes were on the 16-year-old as he took the stage during her New York City performance, presented by NFT company World of Women, on June 23 at Terminal 5 in Hell’s Kitchen. David expertly danced alongside his superstar mom in a mesh yellow tank top with cutouts, matching the 63-year-old’s yellow short shorts and oversized windbreaker. Techno music blared as they moved in unison to the beat, before she pointed to him and yelled, “you wanna dance?” in video posted from audience members to Twitter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 28 DAYS AGO