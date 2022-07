(July 21, 2022) — The Buttonwood Tree in Middletown is honored to present the fabulous jazz quartet led by Sarah Hanahan as part of Jazz at Lincoln Center’s “Touring Artists Program.” This show features Sarah Hanahan, Saxophone, Jonathan Barber, Drums, Barry Stephenson, Bass and Miki Yamanaka, Piano. Tickets for the July 22, 2022 show are on sale at Buttonwood.org for only $15. The show runs from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m. and refreshments are available. The Buttonwood Tree is located at 605 Main Street in Middletown. (860-347-4957).

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO