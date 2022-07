The DeFi space offers a great future for normal people who want full control of their money. There are tons of solutions in the DeFi space that solve key issues in the financial world. However, the DeFi community has had a tough few weeks—along with the rest of the global economy. This isn’t a DeFi problem, far from it—but in an interconnected economic world, issues like high inflation and a looming recession have knock-on effects. That’s why there have been big dips in crypto recently. But it isn’t all bad news, far from it—some projects have remained strong and even continued to rise despite market conditions. These projects are perhaps best prepared to thrive in the future of DeFi, as they’ve shown resilience even during tough times. And right now could be the best chance to purchase them while they’re available at an arguable discount. That’s why more and more crypto investors are deciding to buy the current dip.

