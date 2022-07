When Kristina Rinaldi, executive director of Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR), went to collect 6 puppies from the animal control, she was shocked. The neglected puppies were found in an abandoned house in Detroit, Michigan. They were pink and hairless, with painfull sores all over their body. On top of that, they had fever and it seemed like they were burning. “When I say that these puppies were literally on fire, they were on fire,” Rinaldi told The Dodo. “They had high temperatures.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO