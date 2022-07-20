ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Machesney Park business to bring 22 new jobs

By John Clark
 3 days ago

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — ABC Supply announced it would be opening a sales and distribution warehouse near the intersection of I-90 and Rt. 173.

The 45,000 square foot space would include a screen-covered and outdoor storage area.

Warehouse operations are expected to start in the first quarter of 2023 with a total of 22 employees.

ABC Supply is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and serves contracting businesses.

