ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Senate committee debates assault weapons ban as House gears up for vote

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mIlvm_0gmlDZoI00

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the wake of another mass shooting at an Indiana mall over the weekend and the massacre at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois earlier this month, members of Congress are again debating gun reform.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The focus this time is on an assault weapons ban.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) showed the faces of two children who survived the Highland Park shooting in his home state.

“Aiden lost both of his parents,” said Durbin about the 2-year-old boy who was shielded by his dad during the gunfire. “This other photo is Cooper Roberts, 8 years old. … A bullet severed his spinal cord.”

Police say the suspected shooter used a high-powered rifle to kill seven people and hurt dozens more in the holiday massacre.

“Less than a minute was all it took for a person with an assault weapon to shoot 83 rounds into a crowd forever changing so many lives,” said Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering.

“As a senator representing Aiden, I refuse to let my colleagues ignore how a weapon of war forever changed this little boy’s life,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL).

The debate comes less than a month after Congress passed a bipartisan gun safety measure — the most significant gun safety law passed in decades.

That law ramps up the background check requirements for people ages 18-21 looking to buy a gun and it requires more gun sellers to register as federally licensed firearm dealers, among other changes.

Republicans argue the push for an assault weapons ban goes too far and infringes on the rights of law-abiding gun owners.

“These bans would be ineffective and not consistent with the right of self-defense,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

READ: Florida’s red flag law: Is it making a difference?

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), who played a key role in crafting the bipartisan gun safety law that was recently passed, said the assault weapons ban would not be effective.

“I believe the Second Amendment and good public policy are not mutually exclusive and that’s what we tried to do in the bipartisan Safer Communities Act,” said Cornyn. “One thing I am unwilling to do is to erode the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Republicans and gun rights advocates instead called for increased funding for threat assessment and prevention services and mental health resources.

“You can’t pass laws to solve the human condition of violence or evil,” said Philip Smith, president of the National African American Gun Association. “We must look at the root cause of these shootings.”

The House is working to advance a bill that calls for an assault weapons ban but it is not expected to pass in the Senate.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Bannon threatens Jan 6 committee staffers on Tucker Carlson hours after contempt conviction

Steve Bannon has accused staffers of the January 6 House Committee of broadcasting lies on national television, just hours after his contempt conviction on Friday. After a four-day trial, the former White House chief strategist was held guilty of contempt of Congress for ignoring a subpoena from the House panel probing the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Bannon had pleaded not guilty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Chuck Grassley
Michigan Advance

State elections officials struggle with paper shortages, harassment, insider threats

MADISON, Wis. — Elections officials from 33 states, gathered for a conference under tight security, warned that the next few election cycles will be affected by paper shortages and the potential for threats from inside elections offices. The meeting of the National Association of State Elections Directors this week was held with stringent security precautions, […] The post State elections officials struggle with paper shortages, harassment, insider threats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
114K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy