Florida Dept. of Health in Collier County offering free back-to-school vaccinations

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Health experts advise parents to vaccinate their children before returning to the classroom for a new school year.

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has launched its back-to-school vaccines this week.

As Collier County Public Schools start classes in three weeks, parents will have the opportunity to get required vaccinations for their children.

Public Information Officer, Kristine Hollingsworth, says they are looking to help parents out so their children do not have any delays starting school.

“This is for the benefit not only of getting your kids back in the classroom, but also for our community in order to have everyone go back to business as usual,” Hollingsworth said.

The back-to-school clinics are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Florida Department of Health in Collier County.

The vaccines are walk-in only and are free.

Everyone six months of age and older is eligible to get a vaccination.