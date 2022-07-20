ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DEM restricting access to Fort Adams ahead of Newport festivals

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago
NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Those who frequently visit Fort Adams State Park may need to temporarily find another place to go.

Courtesy: RI DEM

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is restricting access to certain areas of the park to prepare for two of Rhode Island’s most popular music festivals.

The restrictions will be in place from July 22-31, with the Newport Folk Festival being held July 22-24 and the Newport Jazz Festival taking place July 29-31.

The DEM said the restrictions will impact shore access to recreational and commercial fishing and scuba diving within the park boundaries and at the state piers and docks.

The restrictions also will affect public access to the park for uses such as walking, biking and picnicking.

The DEM said those who visit will still be able to access to the boat ramp and small beach on the eastern side of the park, and the restrictions will not impact Sail Newport’s Public Sailing Center.

Both festivals, according to the DEM, have been held at Fort Adams State Park for decades and bring thousands of visitors to the state each year.

Fort Adams boasts the largest economic impact of all Rhode Island state parks, bringing in 1.3 million visitors and generating close to $64 million annually, according to a 2017 University of Rhode Island study.

Comments / 0

 

