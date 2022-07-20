ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Joplin Police Honor Memory and Dedication of Ofc David Brewer and wife, Stacey

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago
Ofc David Brewer and wife, Stacey. Tragically killed on July 20, 2018 in an off-duty motorcycle crash near Columbus, Kan. They were laid to rest together July 26, 2018.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept remember one of their longtime officers and his wife who were killed on this date, July 20, 2018:

Its been four years since we lost Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey in an off-duty motorcycle crash. We continue to miss him and today we honor his memory and the dedication he gave to the Joplin Police Department and the citizens of Joplin.” — July 20, 2022

From 2018 — “Today we are mourning the loss of one of our own. Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey were both killed in a motorcycle crash in Cherokee County, Kansas today. Officer Brewer was off duty at the time. Officer Brewer has been with our department for 11 years and was a traffic officer who often operated a department motorcycle. Officer Brewer had many other responsibilities and accomplishments, but today we mourn the loss of a great man and his wife. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected and our own officers and employees as we grieve this unexpected tragedy.”

