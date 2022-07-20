11-year-old dies after collision with semi; Victims ID’d

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities have identified the victims of a crash involving a semi-truck that killed a man and his 11-year-old passenger Wednesday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, crews were sent to a collision in the 3400 block of State Route 49 near Arcanum Bears Mill Road around 3:15 p.m.

The initial investigation showed that 43-year-old Mark Snider was driving a Chevrolet northwest on State Route 49 when the vehicle traveled over the center line and into the opposite lane of travel. A semi, driven by 25-year-old Abakar Addji from New Jersey, was traveling southeast on State Route 49.

According to the sheriff’s office, Addji braked and swerved to the left to try to avoid hitting the van, and at the same time, Snider over-corrected and hit the semi.

According to the release, Mark Snider was pronounced dead on the scene. Snider’s 11-year-old passenger, Syncere Snider, was mechanically removed from the van and brought by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. Syncere Snider later died of his injuries.

The driver of the semi was treated and released.

