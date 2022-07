The newest member of the Dighton Police Department has four legs and a wet nose. Oakie is the department’s new comfort dog. He’s an 8-week-old English Labrador retriever. "We are extremely pleased to welcome Oakie as the newest member of our department," Chief Robert MacDonald said in a release. "He will be a great addition to our department serving as a comfort to all who interact with him."

DIGHTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO