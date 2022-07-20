ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

What local residents are doing to escape the heat

By Kaelee Collins
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3f3t_0gml8fIM00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Cooling centers, community pools, and splash pads are all hot spots for cooling down on a scorching day like Wednesday.

In Springfield alone, there are 7 cooling centers throughout the city where people can get some relief from now through Friday, and there are other fun ways to escape the sun, like taking a dip in a local pool.

“Oh my God, it’s so hot. and staying at home is too much so we decided to come to cool off, just have fun. Got a lot of water and we brought a lot of snacks and we’re just going to chill in the water today,” said Millicent Frempon of West Springfield.

Swimming areas are a popular destination in the summer, especially on extremely high-temperature days. Several people in West Springfield visited the Alice Corson pool today, enjoying the free access given to residents.

“Really, I love going in this pool because I play basketball and I get really sweaty, then I just come over here and cool off,” said Ricky Alicea of West Springfield.

While swimming is an enjoyable way to beat the heat, it’s important to remember to be safe when out in the sun. According to health experts, the safest times to be outside in extreme heat are early morning and later evening since the sun isn’t as strong at these times.

And it’s also important to stay hydrated on days like today and lather up that sunscreen, at least SPF 15 or higher. When these precautions are taken, the pool is just the place to be on a hot summer day, and don’t forget your goggles!

“I can’t wait to jump in and go under the water!” said Alicea.

The heat wave continues tomorrow, but several cities and towns in western Massachusetts provide free access to community pools for residents. To learn more you can click here to find more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

Top 5 stories by Saturday, July 23

Mass. (WWLP) – Many in western Massachusetts are wondering when the heat will end, and Saturday is expected to be the most humid day of the week. Saturday’s top five stories include the Westfield Police Department looking for a suspect who withdrew thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account, unsolved murders in Springfield, and more.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
West Springfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Springfield, MA
West Springfield, MA
Government
WWLP

Easthampton cooling center opens this weekend

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A cooling center in Easthampton will be open this weekend due to the heat and humidity. The Public Safety Complex located at 32 Payson Avenue will be open to the public 24 hours on Saturday and Sunday. Space is available inside the main lobby and face coverings will be available for individuals who wish to have one. Drinking water will be available to those who use the facility.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Sunscreen#Western Massachusetts
WWLP

Access to Cobble Mountain and Borden Brook Reservoirs prohibited

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Borden Brook Reservoir and Cobble Mountain Reservoir are closed to the public and no recreational activities are allowed. The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is reminding residents that recreation on water supply property surrounding Cobble Mountain or Borden Brook Reservoirs is not allowed. Both reservoirs are the primary drinking water supply for the greater Springfield region serving about 250,000 customers every day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Biggest fish ever caught in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2012, Shane Felch caught a 46 pound, 5 ounce carp from Quinsigamond Lake in Shrewsbury. According to MassWildlife, this is the state’s largest freshwater fish ever caught and recorded. The record of biggest freshwater fish ever caught goes as far back as 1966...
WWLP

WWLP

27K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy