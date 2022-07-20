Funds enabled MAMA to hold summer music program at Brantwood Children's Home

The Montgomery Area Musicians Association (MAMA) want to send our appreciation to the Junior League of Montgomery for their Lillie Lee Minier Society scholarship award. The funds from this award, along with additional funds MAMA provided, were used to do a summer music program at Brantwood Children’s Home.

Deborah Ann Dunn was coordinator of this program and did a wonderful job. We appreciate members stepping up to help with our projects.

Thanks also to the talented musicians who were the first to answer our posts on our Facebook page regarding the need for help with the program. Many of them already knew how rewarding these types of projects are. They were wonderful role models for the children participating.

In addition, we thank the people who donated instruments for use at Brantwood. They are now part of our new MAMA instrument library and will continue to benefit our community’s children in the future.

Brantwood wanted this project to be used as a model for them to hopefully continue doing summer music programs in the future. MAMA donated a guitar and amp as well as a drum kit to them for their continued use. They expressed their appreciation for all the efforts put into making the project a success. The children also enjoyed and appreciated the culminating field trip, which was donated, on the Harriott II Riverboat! It was a big treat for them!

MAMA has done many workshops/projects and we are already percolating plans for another project in the fall in keeping with our organization’s mission and vision statements

If you’d be interested in helping, please contact Deborah Ann Dunn, Alesia Gilliland or Nancy Franklyn.

Alesia Gilliland is president of the Montgomery Area Musicians Association. Keep up with MAMA online at montgomerymusicians.org.