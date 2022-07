Sparta has purchased land to expand the South Carter Street Park. Mayor Jeff Young said the city closed on 1.4 acres from a local family for $125,000. “This new property is something that the city of Sparta has wished we owned for several years so that we could do a park expansion,” Young said. “The family that owns the property was finally able to work with us and negotiate a fair price. We have acquired that property, and we have big plans.”

SPARTA, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO