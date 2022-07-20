Car v pedestrian crash sends on to hospital

Town of Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after a drug bust in Portage County Thursday. Antonio Perez, 36, is facing multiple charges after the Portage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Meehan Dr in the town of Plover. During the search, investigators discovered over 35 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and further evidence of illegal distribution of drugs. According to the sheriff’s office, the estimated street value of the cocaine and marijuana seized is several thousand dollars.
Comments / 0