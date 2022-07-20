ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Car v pedestrian crash sends on to hospital

By editor1
spmetrowire.com
 3 days ago

Stevens Point police say one person...

spmetrowire.com

Comments / 0

 

wausharaargus.com

One injured in two vehicle accident on State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion

On July 16th at 7:01 p.m. the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of State Rd. 21 and 22nd Ave. in the Town of Marion east of Wautoma. According to the report filed by Sgt. Scott Eagan, Joseph Marvin, 53, Redgranite, failed to stop at a stop sign on 22nd Ave. striking a vehicle driven by David Bartel, 84, Wautoma, sending both vehicles into skids and rolls coming to rest in the ditch. Bartel was injured and transported by Waushara County Emergency Services to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. A median sign and State Road/Town sign were damaged in the crash. Marvin was cited and the accident remains under investigation by the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
merrillfotonews.com

LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07-11-2022 a deputy on patrol observed a UTV being operated at a high rate of speed crossing USH 8 at Bill France Way in the Town of Bradley. The deputy stopped the UTV and found the driver, a 30-year-old Tomahawk man, to be showing signs of impairment. After a series of standard field sobriety tests, the driver was taken into custody for operating a UTV under the influence. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
95.5 FM WIFC

Wood County Sheriff: Human Remains Investigation to Stretch Into Friday

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — Officials with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate human remains that were found Tuesday near a dam in Port Edwards. Officers say they expect the investigation to last into Friday due to changing water levels and the widespread nature of the remains. Meaning they are asking the public to stay away from the investigation area for another day to allow crews to complete their work.
PORT EDWARDS, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports – July 7 – 19, 2022

A woman called to report she had told a male subject to leave the motel property but he came back and started trying to get into a room. While doing so, the male broke a screen window. A 45 year-old Neillsville man was subsequently arrested for an active arrest warrant through Clark County.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Man dies at Clark County mud bogging event

CLARK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a participant in a mud bogging event over the weekend. Chief Deputy James Hirsch says 60-year-old Daniel Richter was killed during the event at the Clark County fairgrounds in Neillsville Saturday night. Hirsch says the Clark County coroner and the sheriff’s office are investigating the death.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Authorities identify woman killed in Adams area crash

ADAMS, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have released the name of a 42-year-old woman who died as a result of a weekend traffic crash. Investigators said Christina Holman was traveling southbound on State Highway 13 when she went off the roadway and into the west ditch. Her vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the town of Easton. That location is about 10 miles south of Adams.
ADAMS, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Portage County drug bust

Town of Plover, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is in custody after a drug bust in Portage County Thursday. Antonio Perez, 36, is facing multiple charges after the Portage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Meehan Dr in the town of Plover. During the search, investigators discovered over 35 grams of cocaine, 56 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and further evidence of illegal distribution of drugs. According to the sheriff’s office, the estimated street value of the cocaine and marijuana seized is several thousand dollars.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Co-owner of Neenah business dispels myths on what caused building collapse

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A business in Neenah had a partial building collapse on Thursday, and the co-owner dismissed some false reports circulating on what the cause was. According to co-owner Karin Charles, there were multiple false reports of the cause of the roof collapse at Crucible Foundry. There were reports circulating of a heating unit collapsing through the roof as well as reports of a gas explosion.
NEENAH, WI
WSAW

Charges likely in fatal Adams County crash

TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 43-year-old Grand Marsh woman could face charges in a fatal accident that happened Saturday northeast of Wisconsin Dells. Investigators said around 7 a.m. on July 16, crews responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 23 and County Highway B in the town of Dell Prairie.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WSAW

3rd suspect in 2019 heroin overdose case pleads guilty to amended charges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 35-year-old Mosinee man charged in a fatal overdose case has pleaded guilty to amended counts. Mark Robinson Jr. pleaded guilty to delivering heroin and delivering narcotics. Friday’s plea deal consolidated two open criminal cases. Initially, prosecutors charged Robinson with first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say...
MOSINEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Thousands without power as severe weather moves through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Nearly 10,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power in Wisconsin after severe thunderstorms moved through the state Saturday. The majority of the outages are in the middle of the state, with over 1,300 without power in Green Lake County and over 6,300 in the dark in Winnebago County, according to the provider’s website as of 9 p.m. Saturday. The outages have decreased from a peak of over 11,000 statewide at 8 p.m. Saturday.
MADISON, WI
947jackfm.com

Injured Horse not Being Mistreated

RINGLE, WI (WSAU) — Officers with the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office say there’s no funny business going on in photos of an injured horse that circulated on Facebook Thursday. “The owner is providing proper and adequate medical attention,” said Public Information Officer Sarah Severson. That included applying...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI

