Parents of baby killed in Brooklyn crash sue NYC

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago
Deadly Brooklyn crash on Sept. 11, 2021 (Citizen App)

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — The parents of a 3-month-old baby killed in a Brooklyn collision filed a lawsuit Tuesday against New York City, the Department of Transportation and the NYPD in connection with the deadly crash.

Apolline Mong Guillemin was in a stroller at Gates and Vanderbilt avenues when two vehicles collided in September of 2021. One car crashed into the baby girl and her parents, killing the girl and wounding her parents.

Mom Marion Guillemin “serious, severe, and permanent injuries to her head, ribs, pelvis; face, traumatic brain injury, among other injuries, including multiple fractures; required surgical intervention,” according to the suit filed Tuesday. Dad Julien Mong “sustained serious, severe, and permanent injuries to his neck, legs, sacrum.”

Tyrik Mott, who’s been criminally charged in the case and is also named in the lawsuit, had racked up 160 traffic violations before the deadly crash. His license was also suspended at the time of the collision, but the city failed to seize his car despite his history on the road.

Under the Reckless Driver Accountability Act, signed into law months before the deadly crash, the city can impound the vehicle of any driver with five camera-issued red light tickets or 15 camera-issued speeding tickets in a 12-month period.

After the baby’s death, then Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams called for change.

“Part of the action should be proactive enforcement,” Adams said at the time. “How inhumane could that be to hear that a 3-month-old baby was killed by a driver who had a history of reckless driving in the city?”

New York City’s Law Department will review the new lawsuit.

“The crash that killed baby Apolline was a horrific tragedy,” a spokesperson for the department said.

Mott faces charges of second-degree manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment and more in court. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 24.

